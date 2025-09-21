Three of a family burnt to death

GUJRAT: Three members of a family died in a cylinder blast in their kitchen at village Faqeerian near Malakwal in district Mandi Bahauddin on Saturday.

Kausar (45) was cooking a meal in the kitchen while her husband Zulfiqar (50) and daughter Naima (25) were also present there.

In the meantime, the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded, burning all three of them.

Later, rescue officials shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Mandi Bahauddin, where the doctors referred them to the Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital, Gujrat. All three of them succumbed to critical burns in the hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025