FIR against three staffers after oxygen leak at PINS

LAHORE: An incident of oxygen leakage was reported at the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) on Thursday.

The administration said the leakage was immediately contained, and all patients under treatment remained safe and unharmed.

According to Prof Dr Faryad Hussain, medical superintendent of the LGH, a leak was reported in the intensive care unit (ICU) of PINS.

He said that preliminary inquiry revealed that three staff members -- Shiraz Safdar, Sadiq, and Waseem Masih -- demonstrated negligence and lack of interest in their duties.

In light of the seriousness of the matter, the medical superintendent suspended all three employees from service and filed an FIR at Kot Lakhpat police station on charges of attempted murder.

Dr Faryad further said that although the oxygen pressure temporarily dropped, no patient was harmed and their lives remained out of danger.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigations, while the hospital administration is also continuing its internal inquiry into the matter.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025