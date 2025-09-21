E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Lawyers strike against ‘threats’ by Fesco team

Our Correspondent Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

CHINIOT: Lawyers on the call of the district bar association on Saturday observed a strike against the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company staff who allegedly tried to pressurise their colleague for pursuing a case against a sub-divisional officer.

According to DBA Secretary Imtiaz Ali Taj, senior advocate Altaf Lashari was returning home from work when he was confronted by Fesco SDO Muhammad Imran Ali and several other employees. The group, which included Mudassar Maqbool, Inamullah, and about 20 unidentified men armed with iron rods, allegedly threatened Lashari with dire consequences if he did not drop the case against SDO Imran.

The Fesco employees followed the lawyer into his home and threatened to kill him. Upon hearing Lashari’s shouts, fellow lawyers Tahir Abbas and Samiullah, along with other residents, came to his help as a result the Fesco employees fled.

As a result of the strike, all court proceedings in Chiniot were halted, leaving litigants and clients with delayed cases.

Imtiaz Ali Taj said an application was submitted to the police to register a case against the suspects, but no action has been taken yet.

He urged the Chiniot district police officer to intervene and ensure the case is registered and handled lawfully. Taj also called on the Fesco chief executive to transfer the SDO out of the district, warning that if their demands are not met, Fesco personnel would be banned from entering the district courts.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Justices vs IHC
21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

THE judiciary’s decline will be underwritten by the apathy of those it depends on to fight vigorously for its...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...