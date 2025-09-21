Woman kills husband

SAHIWAL: A woman allegedly murdered her husband in collusion with her lover in village Hota in Pakpattan tehsil late on Friday night.

The Kalyana police have registered a case against victim’s wife Amina Bibi, her alleged lover Zawar Husain, and an unidentified accomplice, based on a complaint filed by victim’s brother Asif.

According to the report, Ramzan and Amina Bibi had been married for several years. It alleged that Amina developed relations with Zawar and her husband caught them in a room. On the night of the incident, Zawar accompanied by an unknown individual, entered Ramzan’s house while he was asleep and slit his throat with a knife. Kalyana police are investigating.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025