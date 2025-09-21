E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Over 115 Waziristan teachers suspended for absenteeism

Published September 21, 2025

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: As many as 119 schoolteachers, including women, have been suspended for absenteeism.

District education officer for men ordered the suspension of 100 schoolteachers, while the district education officer for women suspended 19 teachers, in separate notifications issued on Friday evening.

Earlier, on the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah Upper South Waziristan deputy commissioner Asmatullah Wazir chaired an important meeting of the district steering committee on the education sector. The session was held under the district public service delivery initiative, with a focus on improving transparency and efficiency in the education system.

During the meeting, both the district education officers were directed to ensure that the teaching process was not disrupted under any circumstances. Officials stressed that negligence, absenteeism, or dereliction of duty would not be tolerated.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Wazir said that the education sector was directly linked to the future of the younger generation, and any negligence or irresponsibility would not be accepted. He emphasised that the government’s top priority was public service and ensuring a bright academic future for students.

Mr Wazir said teachers carried a heavy responsibility and must perform their duties with dedication and a sense of service. He added that strict monitoring of attendance, teaching standards, and student development would be ensured so that the future of students was not compromised.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

