Govt urged to appoint doctors to Tangi hospital

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party provincial chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Saturday asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take notice of the shortage of doctors as well as lack of facilities at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Tangi, in Charsadda district.

In a letter addressed to the chief secretary and the secretary health, Sikandar Sherpao maintained that the hospital was facing a severe crisis due to the unavailability of medical staff and basic healthcare facilities.

He urged the authorities to resolve the matter on a priority basis.

The QWP leader stressed that the absence of women doctors in particular was undermining the hospital’s ability to provide basic health services. He cited an incident on Sept 13 when the postmortem of a woman could not be performed at the hospital due to the non-availability of a woman doctor. After waiting for six hours, the family had to shift the body to District Headquarters Hospital, Charsadda, to undergo legal formalities.

The incident caused distress among the local community and brought embarrassment to the health department, Sikandar Sherpao said in the letter. He added that the shortage of doctors had long been a source of public anger, which led to a protest demonstration outside the Tangi hospital on Sept 14.

The QWP provincial chief appealed to the authorities to immediately ensure the appointment of doctors, particularly women medical officers, at the hospital to prevent such incidents in the future.

