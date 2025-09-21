E-Paper | September 21, 2025

HMC to get PET/CT scan facilities

Bureau Report Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated practical steps to establish Cyber Knife robotic radiosurgery and PET/CT scan facilities for the first time at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), Peshawar, in what officials described as a “landmark development” in cancer treatment.

The adviser to the chief minister on health, Ihtisham Ali, said on Saturday that the project was a “gift” from Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to the people of the province, reflecting vision of PTI’s founder Imran Khan, aiming to make advanced and costly treatments accessible to the public.

He said advertisements had already been issued to invite proposals from the interested companies for the installation of the facilities. “This historic step will fill a longstanding gap in cancer care and mark the beginning of a new era in oncology services in the province,” he added.

According to the adviser, more than 11,700 new cancer cases are reported annually in KP, and the availability of these services would save patients from travelling to Karachi or other cities for diagnosis and treatment.

Mr Ali explained that the Cyber Knife system would provide non-invasive, highly precise radiosurgery for complex and inoperable tumors, while the PET/CT scan would enable timely diagnosis, accurate staging, and effective treatment planning.

He said the initiative would not only improve treatment outcomes and reduce mortality rates but also enhance the quality of life of patients. “The facilities will serve as a centre for advanced medical research, training, and capacity building, ultimately strengthening the provincial health system,” he remarked.

Presently, the province doesn’t have these facilities for which the patients either visit the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Peshawar, or visit other cities. About 20 pc of all cancer patients required the facilities before, during and after treatment, it said. The cost of the tests was also high and most of the people couldn’t afford it, it said.

It said that in oncology, PET scan is now used widely for various types of cancers to plan proper treatment for patients and was also required for post cancer treatment to confirm response or otherwise. It will also help the poor patients due to low price and will also be included in Sehat Card Plus Programme, it said.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

