Minister opens work on dam project in Kohat’s remote area

KOHAT: Provincial minister for law and parliamentary affairs Aftab Alam performed the groundbreaking of the Khalwat Dam in the remote Ziarat Sheikh Allah Dad union council of Kohat on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Gumbat tehsil council chairman Sajid Iqbal and deputy commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud.

Speaking at a ceremony on the occasion, Mr Alam said the provincial government’s top priority was to complete the project on time so that people can reap its benefits.

Irrigation department’s sub-divisional officer Arsalan said that the dam was expected to irrigate 2,000 to 3,000 acres of farmland once completed, boosting the local agricultural economy.

Reservoir to irrigate 3,000 acres of farmland

He said that unlike conventional dams where water was released at fixed intervals, Khalwat Dam would provide a continuous water supply, enabling farmers to increase productivity.

Farmers welcomed the initiative, calling it a long-awaited solution to water shortages and a vital step towards enhancing agricultural output in the region.

Local elders, elected representatives, farmers and officials from the irrigation department also attended the ceremony.

TEACHERS RECRUITMENT: Kohat division commissioner Syed Motasim Billah Shah has said teachers’ recruitment process in Kurram district would be completed within two weeks.

Speaking at a jirga, he also directed the relevant authorities to meet shortage of medicines in local hospitals within three days, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.

The jirga members called for the reopening of the National Bank branch at the earliest, while expressing satisfaction over the restoration of the Nadra office in Baggan area.

Similarly, it was agreed that the process of arms surrender would be expedited, no new bunkers would be established and reconstruction of remaining shops would begin soon.

The commissioner promised providing security to the people associated with development projects and secured travel on the roads.

The commissioner held negotiations with the elders of Lower and Central Kurram on the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The divisional commissioner said that the government was committed to resolving public issues and ensuring peace and prosperity in the district.

He was accompanied by Kurram deputy commissioner Ashfaq Khan and police officials.

The meeting focused on law and order, development projects and the resolution of local issues.

Elders thanked the provincial government, divisional and district administrations, as well as the law enforcement agencies, for restoring normalcy in the region and addressing their longstanding problems.

They pledged full cooperation to the upcoming polio campaign.

They also agreed to uphold the Kohat peace agreement and other local accords while promoting harmony among the tribes.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025