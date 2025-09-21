Sikh student wants youth to serve humanity

PESHAWAR: Gautum Singh Arora, a 7th grader from the Sikh community, has received widespread appreciation for his voluntary work during the post-flash flood relief work in Buner district.

In a chat with Dawn during his short trip to Peshawar, he said he believed in the concept of universal humanism beyond all kinds of prejudices. Mr Arora earned the title of ‘little hero’ online due to his selfless volunteer services.

He studies in a private school in Mardan and dreams to become a volunteer in future.

He stated that he wanted the youth to grow up with the spirit of serving humanity. “Bacha Khan had instilled the vision of service for all alongside philosophy of non-violence.”

Mr Arora’s family shifted from Buner to Mardan a few years ago as his father, Jagtendar Lal Aroa Singh, a rickshaw driver, wanted his son to get quality education and grab a well-paid job or become a businessman. However, his son turned out to be a little hero in his teens.

Arora emerged as a symbol of interfaith harmony and selfless service earning recognition as a little hero through his volunteer work with Khudai Khidmatgar Movement and several other charity bodies in the flood-hit districts, including Buner.

Mr Arora rushed to his home town, Pir Baba, along with his family soon after the horrible scenes of flash floods went viral on social media.

“History is my favourite subject and it was the book by Bacha Khan that really changed him as it advocated selfless service for humanity. I work with different volunteer organisations as I believe in universal concept of humanism,” the teenager observed.

He said he did everything he could from bringing homemade meals for relief workers to cleansing shops to attending affected people in the relief camps. “My parents taught me to work for humanity’s betterment,” Mr Arora said. He said he was thankful to his schoolteachers for granting him special leave to participate in a great social cause.

The story of the teenager challenges stereotypes, and fosters hope for a more united society.

Arora’s journey serves an inspiring narrative for Pakistan’s youth reminding us that true heroism lies in selfless action. “For youth my message is to build communities through interfaith harmony and volunteer services beyond biases,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025