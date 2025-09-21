Entry of beggars to Landi Kotal banned

KHYBER: The district administration has imposed a ban on the beggars’ entry to Landi Kotal.

Police on Saturday intercepted and turned back several groups of professional beggars on a number of checkposts on the main Peshawar-Torkham Highway.

Officials said that the ban was imposed in light of the growing complaints from the local residents that the number of beggars, especially women, was increasing by the day.

They said women beggars were specially accused of intruding into house without permission in the absence of male members of the families with instances of their alleged involvement in house burglaries.

The officials said these beggars were also seen roaming around in marketplaces, which was an uncommon sight in tribal areas as women in general were not allowed to go to the markets.

The beggars were also involved in some ‘unethical’ activities, which was against the tribal customs.

Residents lauded the ban on beggars and appealed to the administration to keep a strict vigil on such people.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025