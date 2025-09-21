Probe begins into theft of equipment from Shinkiari RHC

MANSEHRA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has launched an inquiry into the theft of an ultrasound machine and other equipment from the Rural Health Centre, Shinkiari.

“We have launched an inquiry as the ultrasound and other machines have been stolen from the only health facility in Shinkiari,” ACE circle in-charge Wajid Khan told reporters on Saturday.

Dr Tariq Jadoon, head of the health facility, had lodged a formal complaint with ACE, demanding action against those found responsible for the missing machinery.

Following the complaint, the ACE circle in-charge, along with a technical team, visited the health centre and recorded statements of the staff.

Stolen machines were donated by Japan govt

Sources said the locks of the facility were intact, raising suspicion about how the equipment was removed. Officials suggested insiders at the health centre might have been involved.

According to health department sources, the stolen machines had been donated by the Japan International Cooperation Agency for patient care.

Residents of Shinkiari expressed outrage over repeated thefts of donated medical equipment, demanding an impartial inquiry and strict action.

“An FIR should be registered based on the inquiry report, and anyone involved, no matter how influential, must be brought to justice,” a resident said.

TOURISM INFRASTRUCTURE: Residents, including traders of Jabori area, on Saturday urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to develop tourism infrastructure in Siren Valley to attract more visitors and create jobs.

“The government claims to be exploring new tourist destinations across the province, but Siren Valley has been ignored. Roads leading to high mountains and alpine meadows should be well-carpeted to make these areas accessible,” said Abdul Wahid Khan, president of the traders’ body, while addressing a jirga.

He also called for establishing a Siren Development Authority on the pattern of Kaghan Development Authority in Mansehra and Galiyat Development Authority in Abbottabad.

“If tourism is promoted in our valley, thousands of people, especially youth, will have job opportunities,” he added.

Another local trader, Tipu Khan, said Siren Valley remained largely unexplored despite its tourism potential.

“If picnic spots and basic facilities are developed, this valley could become a major attraction. The chief minister’s special assistant on culture and tourism has already announced to promote tourism and ensure early completion of the Mundi Road. We hope he will honour his commitments,” he said.

The business community also formed a committee to meet KP Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, CM aide Zahid Chanzeb, federal minister for religious affairs Sardar Mohammad Yusuf, and MNA Shahzada Gustasab Khan to seek support for tourism promotion in the valley.

“Both federal and provincial governments should declare Siren Valley an ecotourism hub and launch projects to attract visitors,” said Shahzad Hussain, another businessman.

