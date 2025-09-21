Students showcase projects on real life issues in Swat

SWAT: The students presented projects designed to address real life issues during an exhibition organised by a private school under its project-based learning (PBL) initiative here on Saturday.

The event highlighted the shift from conventional rote-based education to a more interactive problem-solving model.

Students and teachers described the approach as a refreshing departure from the traditional “teacher, student, board and cramming” style of schooling.

They said that the PBL enabled them to connect learning with everyday life, encouraging them to think critically, integrate knowledge from multiple subjects, and devise solutions for challenges beyond the classroom.

As part of the initiative, the students identified pressing social and health-related issues and engaged in weeks of inquiry, discussion, and collaboration before presenting their findings at the exhibition. They also attended expert meetings, which, they said, provided valuable professional exposure and a deeper understanding of the topics under study.

Student Seema Gul said the project enhanced her creativity and problem-solving ability. Other students including Talha Aziz, Zarafshan Khan, Ajwa Sami, Mahnoor, and Muhammad Huzaifa also shared their experiences.

Student Zarlal said the PBL had a “positive impact” on his life, adding that he learned the importance of a healthy lifestyle through group activities, expert sessions, and skits.

The students’ projects revolved around the theme of healthy living, with a particular focus on balanced diet, physical fitness, and the harmful effects of junk food. They explained that a nutritious diet was essential not only for physical and mental growth but also for boosting immunity and protecting against diseases. Skits and interactive displays were used to illustrate these points, engaging both the participants and the visitors.

The ceremony concluded with the message that “healthy life is real wealth” and that education should extend beyond classroom walls to address the broader challenges faced by society.

HYDROPOWER PROJECTS PROGRESS REVIEWED: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secretary for energy and power, Muhammad Zubair, along with Swat deputy commissioner Saleem Jan Marwat, on Saturday, visited the under-construction Gorkin Matiltan 84-megawatt Hydropower Plant and the Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project to review its progress.

The officials carried out a detailed inspection of the ongoing construction work and assessed the progress achieved so far. They also heard landowners’ grievances and inspected the warehouse facilities at the sites.

On the occasion, DC Marwat directed the assistant commissioner of Bahrain to hand over the warehouse of the Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project to the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) at the earliest, as it was vital for smooth project execution.

Responding to public complaints about water supply, the secretary instructed the relevant authorities to take immediate measures. “Ensuring water provision for the surrounding communities is a priority, and the matter must be resolved without delay,” he said.

Local residents raised concerns regarding job security, while employees of the Gorkin Matiltan Hydropower Plant complained about delayed salary payments. Taking notice, the energy secretary directed officials to address the matter urgently. “All pending dues of employees should be cleared immediately,” he ordered.

Later, the delegation visited the under-construction staff colony of the Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project and instructed that the remaining construction be accelerated. “The work should be completed on a priority basis to ensure timely delivery of the project,” he remarked.

The officials also inspected the transmission line sites of the Gorkin Matiltan Hydropower Plant. The AC Bahrain was instructed to resolve local grievances promptly to facilitate uninterrupted progress. “Community concerns must be addressed alongside technical development,” the secretary emphasised.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025