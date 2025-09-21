Officials ordered to make meat plant operational

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday ordered the relevant authorities to fully perationalise livestock department’s model meat processing plant and training centre within 25 days.

The centre, according to an official statement issued from the chief minister’s secretariat, has been lying closed for the last eight months, with equipment worth millions of rupees unused.

The chief minister, while taking notice of several complaints that the centre, located on Charsadda Road, was closed, paid a surprise visit to it and ordered officials to make it operational at the earliest. He warned of strict action if the deadline was not met.

Mr Gandapur instructed the officials to immediately initiate the registration process for training at the centre, so that international-standard certification programmes could be launched.

He also directed the department concerned to establish modern meat processing plants in other districts, encouraging private investment and public-private partnerships to ensure sustainable operations.

The chief minister emphasised that public money had been spent on setting up the model plant, and its benefits must reach the people without delay.

Mr Gandapur said that surprise inspections would be carried out at other public service centres, and strict action would follow wherever service delivery was found unsatisfactory.

