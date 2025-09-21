‘Menace of cheating in exams uprooted’

MARDAN: The chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan, Prof Jehanzaib Khan Toru, has claimed that due to strict control and surveillance the menace of cheating and paper leak during examinations has been rooted out to restore trust of people.

He was addressing “Meet the Press” programme during his visit to Mardan Press Club on Saturday. He said that BISE Mardan controlled cheating during examinations. He added that unfair means would not be allowed during examinations.

Prof Jehanzaib said that he was faced with numerous challenges when he was posted the chairman of the board. However, with effective strategy, trust of people in Mardan board was restored, he claimed.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025