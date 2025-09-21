19 vehicles carrying wheat, flour seized in Attock

TAXILA: The Attock district administration has foiled a major bid to smuggle wheat and flour to Afghanistan, seizing 19 vehicles loaded with more than 13,000 bags during a pre-dawn operation in Fatehjang on Saturday.

According to officials, the crackdown was launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza after receiving intelligence reports of large-scale smuggling. Acting swiftly, the officials of district administration supported by food department, police and revenue staff, intercepted the convoy near Fatehjang.

The drivers abandoned their vehicles and fled as the teams moved in. All trucks, along with the confiscated wheat and flour, were shifted to the City police post where legal proceedings have been initiated.

Officials said the seized stock will be disposed of under government procedures to prevent hoarding and profiteering, ensuring that food supplies reach citizens at official rates.

DC Rao Atif Raza praised the joint operation, vowing that the administration would continue its efforts to curb smuggling attempts. “The protection of national resources will be ensured at all costs, and smugglers will be dealt with strictly under the law,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025