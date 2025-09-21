E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Digital gallery brings Gandhara legacy to life

Jamal Shahid Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

ISLAMABAD: A state-of-the-art Digital Immersive Gallery was inaugurated at the Islamabad Museum on Thursday, introducing visitors to Gandhara’s cultural legacy and bringing ancient stories to life through advanced digital technology.

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Aurangzeb Khan Kicchi attended the ceremony as chief guest.

The event was also attended by senior officials, including National Heritage Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani, Acting Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Park Jelak and representatives from the Korea Heritage Agency (KHA) and other Korean ODA projects.

Established by KHA under a five-year Official Development Assistance project of the Korean government, the gallery brings Gandhara’s history to life through interactive 3D projections and immersive storytelling.

Calling it a triumph of immersive storytelling, organisers said visitors can digitally engage with renderings of the Buddha and Bodhisattvas. The gallery also showcases Pakistan’s six Unesco World Heritage Sites, spanning from the 3rd millennium BCE to the Mughal era.

The minister praised Korea’s support for preserving Pakistan’s heritage, describing the gallery as a bridge between past and present that will strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.

The project has already delivered major achievements, including Pakistan’s first Conservation and Analysis Laboratory, an Archaeological Research Centre, and extensive training programmes for conservators and students. A pilot excavation at the historic Mankiala Stupa has also been completed.

The Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) said that a second phase (2026–2030) has been approved, which will establish the Pakistan Institute of Cultural Heritage Training and Research in Shakarparian, providing a permanent facility for heritage research and international collaboration.

The ceremony concluded with a tour of the gallery, where guests experienced the innovative fusion of technology and history now enriching the Islamabad Museum.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Justices vs IHC
21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

THE judiciary’s decline will be underwritten by the apathy of those it depends on to fight vigorously for its...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...