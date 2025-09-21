Armyman laid to rest with full military honour

TAXILA: A junior commissioned officer of Pakistan Army Naib Subedar Jawad, who embraced martyrdom during an operation in Waziristan, was laid to rest with full military honours in his ancestral graveyard at Shahzad Nagar on Saturday.

Funeral prayers were offered in Faisal Town and the martyr was presented a military salute.

The attendees, including senior civil and military officers, notables of the city and citizens paid their respects to the late armyman.

They highlighted his dedication and commitment to serving the country. Emotional scenes were witnessed as family members received condolences. Locals said the supreme sacrifice of Naib Subedar Jawad reflected the unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces to defend the motherland against all threats.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025