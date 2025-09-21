NA speaker calls for peaceful resolution of conflicts

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called for the resolution of conflicts through peaceful means to establish peace and ensure the well-being of humanity.

“Global unity, tolerance, and dialogue are essential for the establishment of lasting peace. Peace is indispensable for the progress and well-being of humanity,” the speaker said in his message on the eve of the International Day of Peace, observed worldwide each year on September 21 under the auspices of the United Nations.

He noted that this year’s theme, “Act Now for a Peaceful World,” is both timely and significant.

Highlighting the pivotal role of diplomacy in maintaining peace, the speaker said nations and leaders must prioritise dialogue and understanding over conflict.

“Peace cannot be achieved through violence; it can only be sustained through mutual respect, cooperation and a commitment to justice,” he remarked.

He underscored that peace is more than the absence of war, adding that it is founded on harmony, justice and respect for diversity. He urged the international community to uphold human rights and promote equality, describing them as vital principles for building a peaceful world.

Referring to this year’s theme, the speaker said Pakistan is already acting upon this principle through concrete measures. He stated that the National Assembly and Senate have unanimously passed resolutions condemning Israeli aggression and war crimes against Palestinians, while affirming their inalienable right to self-determination.

Similarly, both Houses of Parliament have reaffirmed their support for the Kashmiri people in their struggle for self-determination and strongly condemned India’s hostilities and unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, which stripped Kashmiris of their unique identity.

He said these parliamentary actions demonstrate Pakistan’s commitment to the UN’s call to act now for peace and its full support for oppressed peoples striving for justice and dignity.

Speaker Sadiq strongly condemned the recent aggression and illegitimate, unprovoked attacks by Israel on Qatar, Syria, Lebanon and Iran, saying such actions undermine the sovereignty of these countries in blatant disregard of international law.

He said Israel’s continued war-mongering, genocide of innocent Palestinian children, women, elderly and patients, along with the weaponisation of aid and obstruction of humanitarian assistance, constitute crimes against humanity.

He reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the oppressed peoples of Palestine and Kashmir. He said Pakistan consistently calls for an end to the illegal occupation of Palestinian territories and the brutalities inflicted upon Kashmiris, who have faced decades of human rights violations and denial of their unique identity.

He stressed that the quest for self-determination of Palestinians and Kashmiris is a matter of fundamental human rights and it is incumbent upon the international community to support their legitimate aspirations for freedom and dignity.

He urged the United Nations and the international community to play their due role in ensuring the peaceful resolution of conflicts, in line with UN Security Council resolutions, and to uphold the right of self-determination for Kashmiris and Palestinians.

The speaker also called on all nations to honor their commitments to international peace agreements and work collectively toward resolving conflicts that threaten global stability. He stressed that peace-building is a collective responsibility and must be embraced at every level.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah also underscored the critical importance of peace as the cornerstone of global development and human welfare.

He emphasised that fostering an environment of tolerance, empathy, and mutual respect is essential to building a harmonious world.

He reiterated that dialogue and understanding must replace confrontation and that only through collective resolve can nations overcome the divisions that fuel conflict and violence.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025