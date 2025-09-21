Lawyers observe strike against ‘threats’ hurled by Fesco team

CHINIOT: Lawyers on the call of the district bar association on Saturday observed a strike against the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company staff who allegedly tried to pressurise their colleague for pursuing a case against a sub-divisional officer.

According to DBA Secretary Imtiaz Ali Taj, senior advocate Altaf Lashari was returning home from work when he was confronted by Fesco SDO Muhammad Imran Ali and several other employees. The group, which included Mudassar Maqbool, Inamullah, and about 20 unidentified men armed with iron rods, allegedly threatened Lashari with dire consequences if he did not drop the case against SDO Imran.

The Fesco employees followed the lawyer into his home and threatened to kill him.

Upon hearing Lashari’s shouts, fellow lawyers Tahir Abbas and Samiullah, along with other residents, came to his help as a result the Fesco employees fled.

As a result of the strike, all court proceedings in Chiniot were halted, leaving litigants and clients with delayed cases.

Imtiaz Ali Taj said an application was submitted to the police to register a case against the suspects, but no action has been taken yet.

He urged the Chiniot district police officer to intervene and ensure the case is registered and handled lawfully. Taj also called on the Fesco chief executive to transfer the SDO out of the district, warning that if their demands are not met,

Fesco personnel would be banned from entering the district courts.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025