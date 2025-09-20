E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Bangladesh win toss, bowl first against Sri Lanka in first Super 4 Asia Cup encounter

Dawn.com Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 07:11pm

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the first Super 4 encounter of the men’s Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

Sri Lanka chased down a daunting target of 170 with six wickets in hand to knock Afghanistan out of the Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

They wrapped up their Group B fixtures unbeaten, with the former champions getting home with eight deliveries to spare.

Having topped the group, Sri Lanka marched into the second round, with Bangladesh joining them as the other qualifier.

The pitch for the match is the same as the one used for the Pakistan-UAE clash.

From Group A, Pakistan and India will face each other in their second encounter of the tournament tomorrow.

A potential third Pakistan-India showdown looms if both sides qualify for the final on September 28 in Dubai.

India lifted the Asia Cup in its last, 50-over edition and are the favourites to retain the crown.

Pakistan and India advanced to the next stage from Group ‘A’, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified from Group ‘B’.

Along with regional bragging rights, the Asia Cup serves as a build-up towards the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.

Men's Asia Cup 2025
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...