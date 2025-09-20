E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Two rescuers, worker die in Darra mine accident

Our Correspondent Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:59am

KOHAT: Two rescuers died while saving a coal miner, who was stuck inside a deep mine in Bazikhel area of Darra Adamkhel subdivision on Thursday night.

Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot after receiving information about the mishap. Two of the rescuers descended into the mine tunnel, but they also got stuck inside the mine.

Rescue service spokesman Jawad Afridi said that re-enforcement was called in to rescue them, but after hectic efforts the personnel pulled out the bodies of three men from the mine, including that of the mineworker.

The deceased rescuers were identified as Silahuddin of Adizai, and Amin from Darra Adamkhel. Their funeral prayers were offered on Friday in their respective villages. A gun salute was presented to them.

Rescue 1122 director general Mohammad Tayyab Abdullah and Kohat division commissioner Motasim Billah, were among those attending the funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, a digitised service delivery centre became operational in Gumbat tehsil on Friday.

Talking to people after inaugurating the centre, provincial law and parliamentary affairs minister Aftab Alam said that digitisation of land record would bring ‘immediate relief’ to the public, help eliminate corruption and allow effective action against land grabbers.

He instructed staff to provide transparent, fast and quality services to the people of his home constituency.

“This project is a milestone in strengthening public trust in government institutions through modern technology,” he added.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

