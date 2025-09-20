FC official martyred in Ladha attack

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: A Frontier Corps official was martyred in a terrorist attack in Asman Manza area of Ladha tehsil of Upper South Waziristan district on Friday, sources said.

They said the security forces responded swiftly forcing the terrorists to flee. They added that a search operation was launched in the surrounding areas to track down the attackers.

They said that the body was shifted to South Waziristan Scouts Hospital in Wana. They said that the terrorist attacks on the law enforcement agencies had intensified in the region over the past two months.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025