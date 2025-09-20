Photo exhibition marks 80th anniversary of China’s victory in war against Japan

PESHAWAR: An impressive photo exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of China’s victory against Japanese aggression opened at the China Window here on Friday.

The exhibition, organised by the Chinese embassy, will continue for three days and showcases rare and historic photographs depicting the heroic resistance of the Chinese people during the war.

Peshawar division commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud formally inaugurated the exhibition.

Speaking on the occasion, he said China’s emergence as a global economic power was rooted in its strategic political vision, economic reforms, technological advancement, and successful international relations.

He added that China’s victory against Japan came after years of relentless struggle and sacrifices by ordinary citizens, including students, farmers, and workers, who all played their part in the freedom struggle.

Highlighting history, he recalled the Japanese invasion of China in 1937, known as the Second Sino-Japanese War, during which China fought a fierce eight-year-long resistance.

“It is for this reason that the Chinese nation celebrates this anniversary with great enthusiasm,” he said.

Mr Mehsud further emphasised that the everlasting friendship between Pakistan and China would be strengthened through such events.

He noted that exhibitions not only highlighted China’s glorious history but also provided opportunities to deepen Pakistan-China relations and share each other’s national joys.

He praised the organisers of China Window for arranging the event and expressed hope that schoolchildren and young students would visit the exhibition in large numbers to learn about this important chapter of history.

