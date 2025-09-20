Seven injured in cylinder blast

CHARSADDA: Seven labourers sustained injuries when a gas cylinder exploded, starting a blaze, at a hotel near the vegetable market in Charsadda on Friday.

Rescue 1122 dispatched ambulances and firefighters to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The rescuers provided first aid to the injured men on the spot and later shifted them to the District Headquarters Hospital. The firefighters carried out operation to control the blaze.

Later, those critically injured in the incident were referred to a hospital in Peshawar.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025