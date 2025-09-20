CM stresses transparency in uplift projects

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Friday emphasised that complete transparency and strict adherence to quality standards must be ensured in all the development works.

“There will be no compromise on merit or quality. Deputy commissioners should not entertain any political pressure or recommendations in this regard,” the chief minister said while chairing a video-link meeting with all deputy commissioners to review matters related to the development projects under the district development plan (DDP).

The meeting was also attended by the chief secretary, Shahab Ali Shah, the additional chief secretary for planning and development, Ikramullah, and other senior officials, read an official statement issued from the chief minister’s secretariat.

The statement read that the chief minister directed all deputy commissioners to submit data of the projects under the DDP within one week and instructed them that meetings of the district development committees be convened immediately to approve new development schemes.

Mr Gandapur said that once approved, tenders for schemes should be issued without delay, and unnecessary hurdles in implementation must be avoided, stressing that the deputy commissioners must focus on improving service delivery and closely monitor the progress of the development projects.

“Deputy commissioners have been given full authority over development schemes, and with that authority comes responsibility,” the statement quoted Mr Gandapur as saying.

The chief minister reaffirmed that the provincial government had a clear policy on development projects, which must be implemented in letter and spirit, the statement read adding that public interest should remain the top priority in all such initiatives.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025