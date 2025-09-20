Dera police ordered to intensify action against anti-state elements

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The regional police officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, on Friday vowed to thwart the designs of anti-state elements at all costs.

He made these remarks during a surprise visit to Tank district, where he reviewed the overall law-and-order situation and security arrangements.

Chairing a meeting with the district police officer (DPO) Tank, Shabbir Hussain, and other senior officials, the RPO was briefed on the existing security measures.

He directed the district police to intensify operations against terrorists and their facilitators, instructing that search-and-strike operations be launched in suspected areas to tighten the security cordon around them.

The RPO further ordered enhanced snap checking on highways, stronger police patrolling, and reinforced security at police stations and checkpoints. He also stressed the need for foolproof arrangements to protect polio vaccination teams.

The RPO warned that no negligence would be tolerated in maintaining public safety and protecting the citizens’ lives and property.

TEXTBOOKS’ SHORTAGE: A delegation of the All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Subject Specialists Association (AKSSA), Dera Ismail Khan chapter, met with the district education officer (Male), Dr Musarrat Hussain Baloch, to highlight the acute shortage of textbooks in government higher secondary schools.

The delegation led by president Aqeel Ahmad Yousafzai and comprising general secretary Dr. Habibullah Dotani, vice president Muhammad Ismail Dhakki, and press secretary Attaullah Baloch, expressed concern that despite the enrollment records and submitted demands, many schools had received only one-third of the required books.

They warned that the shortfall was seriously affecting the academic process.

Dr. Baloch assured the delegation that immediate action would be taken.

He directed schools to provide updated data on enrollment, demands, and books received, and pledged to forward the matter to the Elementary and Secondary Education Department and the Textbook Board Peshawar for resolution.

Following the meeting, the AKSSA delegation visited the EMIS office, where Imran Ali Shah welcomed them and confirmed that official instructions, through emails, had already been issued to principals of all higher secondary schools to expedite the process.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025