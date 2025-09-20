From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Big-3’s decision

FRANKFURT: Britain, France and the United States “will treat any attack against Western Germany or Berlin from any quarter as an attack upon themselves,” according to a decision taken by the Big Three Foreign Ministers in New York. The Big Three allied governments have also decided “to take the necessary steps in their domestic legislation to terminate the state of war with Germany,” the Allied High Commission announced here tonight [Sept 19]. The decision was taken by the three Foreign Ministers meeting in New York… .

As regards internal security, the Foreign Ministers agreed to the establishment of a Federal German mobile police force. Germany will also be allowed to set up a Ministry of Foreign Affairs… .

[Meanwhile, as reported by our staff correspondent,] Pakistan has been allotted 140.000 dollars to be used for the establishment of an Institute of Geophysics in the country and for the expansion of its radio broadcasting facilities, by the UNESCO, it was learnt in Karachi on Tuesday [Sept 19]. The Institute which will be first of its kind in Asia will make a survey of Pakistan’s desert areas to determine how much of it can be re-claimed by irrigation for food production.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 202575