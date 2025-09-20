From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Consignment for B.D.

KARACHI: The first consignment of Pakistan’s gift of rice and cloth to Bangladesh is to leave Karachi next week, it was reliably learnt here… . A Pakistani flag vessel carrying about 10 thousand tons of rice and about two million yards of cloth is expected to reach Bangladesh by Eid-ul-Fitr. It will be followed by another four or five ships carrying the remaining part of the gift of 50 thousand tons of rice, 10 million yards of long cloth and five million yards of bleached mull announced by Prime Minister Z.A. Bhutto on Aug 15 while recognising the new Government of President Mushtaq Ahmad Khondkar.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Beirut,] the din of continuing battle echoed across Beirut today [Sept 19] as government ordered a dusk-to-dawn curfew as part of its efforts to control devastating factional violence. The Governor of Beirut, announcing the curfew, said it would continue from 6p.m. until 6a.m. The announcement came as left- and right-wing factions fought one another… . Despite the latest clashes, State-run Beirut Radio said there had been a “relative improvement” in the security situation.

