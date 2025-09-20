KMC, K-Electric issued notices on petition against hike in municipal utility charges

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Friday issued notices to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), K-Electric and others on an application filed against an increase in the rates of the Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) for industrial and commercial users.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro directed the respondents to file comments till Nov 4.

The Jamaat-i-lslami leader and opposition leader at the City Council, Advocate Saifuddin, had petitioned the SHC in August last year challenging the imposition of MUCT as well as its inclusion in power bills.

The petitioner through his counsel Usman Farooq filed a fresh application and argued that the KMC had unilaterally increased commercial and industrial MUCT charges without lawful debate and approval or council’s resolution bypassing the democratic process vested exclusively with the City Council under the law.

He also asserted that unilateral enforcement demonstrated mala fide intent as the KMC acted in haste and in violation of its own governing framework and burdening citizens without affording them representation or opportunity to question the oppressive increments.

The counsel further contended that an exorbitant and unjustified increase ranging between 37.5 per cent and 150pc in almost all slabs of municipal utility charges had been made despite the fact that last year the SHC had directed that all matters relating to the levy, revision or adjustment of municipal utility charges must be undertaken strictly in accordance with law and through mutual concession and understanding between the mayor’s office and the opposition leaders of the Council City.

He also argued that in April, the KMC had recommended and proposed an extraordinary enhancement in the municipal utility charges and the urgency in the matter was further amplified by the fact that such hike was likely to be enforced immediately.

Earlier, the petitioner in the main petition maintained that the mayor also undertook before the SHC in May last year to review the agreement with the KE to ensure that service charges were directly deductible by power utility and no other deduction should be made, but such undertakings had been blatantly ignored.

The petitioner also asserted that the inclusion of the MUCT in the electricity bills imposed an undue financial burden on citizens, infringing upon their right to life and dignity under Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025