Six held for running loan apps racket remanded

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate sent six men to prison on judicial remand in a case pertaining to operating an alleged blackmailing group by retrieving personal data from people’s mobile phones through loan apps.

On Sept 9, the National Cyber Crime Investigating Agency (NCCIA) had arrested six men — Abdul Rasheed, Imran Hussain, Khair-i-Islam, Abid Ameen, Umer Farooq and Ahmed Raza — for allegedly blackmailing local residents and foreigners by retrieving their personal details through different loan apps.

According to the agency, during a raid on a call centre in Gulshan-i-Maymar, it was found that the suspects were involved in organised crime linked to the loan apps, targeting both local and foreign nationals.

“They lured victims through unregistered loan apps which they advertised on various social media platforms to attract customers. After the customers installed the apps, as guided by the suspects’ social media advertisements, the suspects gained access to their digital devices, including photo galleries, personal pictures, ID cards and other data, without permission,” the FIR stated.

It added that the suspects used to harass victims by posing as loan recovery agents and allegedly manipulated their personal data and photographs by superimposing them with explicit images. They then threatened to upload the material on social media or share the same with their family members in order to extort large sums of money.

A case has been registered against them under Sections 3 (Unauthorised access to information system or data), 4 (Unauthorised copying or transmission of data), 13 (Electronic forgery), 14 (Electronic fraud), 16 (Unauthorised use of identity information), 20 (Offences against dignity of a natural person), 21 (Offences against modesty of a natural person and minor) and 24 (Cyber stalking) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Peca) Act read with Section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly) and 109 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The NCCIA brought the suspects before a judicial magistrate (west) and sought extension in their police custody for further interrogation.

However, the court rejected the IO’s request and sent them to prison on judicial remand and directed the IO to submit police report within stipulate period.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025