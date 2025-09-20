E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Four ‘cops’ kidnap man, release him after receiving Rs4m ransom

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:58am

LAHORE: Four men in police uniform allegedly kidnapped a man in Harbanspura on Friday, and later released him after receiving Rs4 million ransom.

The police lodged an FIR against the four kidnappers following an inquiry and initiated furtherinvestigations to trace and arrest them.

In his complaint to the police, the victim, Nadeem, a resident of Medical Society, said that he left his residence around 11am on Friday in his car, carrying Rs1.5 million cash, to make a payment.

He said in the Harbanspura area, four men in police uniform riding two motorbikes chased and intercepted his car.

Nadeem said that the suspects occupied the car seats on the pretext of searching the vehicle and later blindfolded him. He said that they took him to an unknown location, which seemed to be an outhouse.

The complainant said that the kidnappers initially demanded Rs100 million for his safe release and asked him to arrange the ransom amount. However, after negotiations, they agreed upon Rs50m.

He said that he called his friend Ali Raza, requesting him to arrange the amount, who said that he had only Rs2.5m. The kidnappers turned angry, but later settled for the amount.

The police say that the kidnappers told Nadeem and his friend Raza that they belonged to a dangerous criminal gang and would kill the former if ransom was not paid.

He said that his friend Raza paid Rs2.5m to the kidnappers, who also took away Rs1.5m he was carrying, and a two-tola gold chain he was wearing.

Nadeem said the kidnappers dropped him near Ring Road and drove away. Thevictim demanded the early arrest of the kidnappers.

A police official said that the investigation police are trying to trace the kidnappers with the help of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority cameras.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

