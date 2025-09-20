Armed clash claims youth’s life in Kandhkot

SUKKUR: Tension gripped a village in Kandhkot-Kashmore district after an armed clash between two rival communities that left one youth dead and another one wounded on Friday.

The deceased man was identified as Rahib Nandwani and the wounded victim as Imran Nandwani.

Armed men belonging to the Nandwani and Jafferi communities took up positions within their respective dwellings within Allah Warayo Nandwani village creating fear of further violence.

Officials at the Jamal police station of Tangwani town said deployment in and around the village had been made to prevent a flare-up.

The victims were taken to the Kandhkot Civil Hospital by police for legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025