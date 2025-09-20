E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Trees uprooted by windstorm disrupts rail traffic

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:58am

LAHORE: The Up and Down traffic on the railway’s mainline remained suspended on Friday afternoon for a few hours after 10 trees fell on the track between Gujrat and Deena stations due to a windstorm.

Later, the power coach of the 13-Up Awam Express derailed on the same section, further delaying the resumption of the rail traffic on the mainline.

According to official sources, the rail traffic suffered disruption after the trees uprooted by strong winds fell on the track, forcing the field officials to rush to the spot and remove the trees to clear the track.

The officials said that two trains, including the Awam Express, faced detention for a couple of hours while waiting for a green signal from the officials concerned to proceed further.

As soon as the track was cleared and the Awam Express moved ahead, its power plant coach (the last one in the rake) derailed on the same section.

The relief train was called to put the derailed coach back on the track. The entire operation took around two hours to complete, after which the traffic was restored on the mainline, the officials claimed.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

