More than 300,000 tonnes of wheat recovered from hoarders

LAHORE / DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Punjab Price Control and Commodity Management Department has claimed to have recovered 334,000 metric tonnes of wheat from hoarders.

A meeting chaired by Price Control Department Secretary Dr Kiran Khurshid on Friday was told that wheat stocks in flour mills had increased by 165,000 metric tonnes this month. Additionally, the grinding of 360,000 metric tonnes of wheat has ensured the steady supply of flour.

The meeting was told that as Section 144 had been imposed against hoarders, the department was monitoring stored wheat stocks. Furthermore, the Punjab food directorate, district administrations, and Punjab enforcement and regulatory authority (Pera) had conducted operations at 2,095 locations across the province.

Dr Khurshid said the wheat price, which reached Rs3,800 per 40kg, had now fallen to Rs3,000 in the open market. The secretary instructed the Food DG to continue the crackdown against illegal hoarders across Punjab.

Strategic management wing also established to report demand and supply, availability and prices in local and international markets

The Punjab government has also established a strategic management wing (SMW) under the price control department. The secretary assigned Price Control Additional Director General (ADG) Azooba Azeem to supervise the SMW. Initiatially, eight research officers have been appointed in the wing. The wing will provide information regarding demand and supply of commodities, their availability and prices in both local and international markets.

Dr Khurshid said the purpose of the wing would be to integrate dashboards and portals of all subsidiary institutions of the department. It would also provide updates about the ongoing field operations and other initiatives of all relevant departments.

She said the SMW would also prepare recommendations for policy planning and the department’s new priorities. It would monitor departmental performance, track compliance, and key performance indicators (KPIs), she added.

Meanwhile, an operation was carried out against hoarders in Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa.

As much as 75,000 maunds of hoarded wheat was seized from two cotton factories in DG Khan.

Assistant Commissioner (Headquarters) Nazar Hussain Korai said that, as per the directives of the Punjab government, dealers and business owners had been instructed to declare their stock and register it with relevant authorities.

In Taunsa Sharif tehsil, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Nadeem Hashmi, a police squad also recovered large quantities of hoarded wheat and sealed 21 warehouses and shops.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025