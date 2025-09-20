Mpox patient’s condition is normal

LAHORE: A high-powered medical board constituted by the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) to oversee treatment of the mpox patient has declared his condition as stable.

Headed by Prof Dr Atif Shehzad, head of the Dermatology Department, the board was formed following approval of Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal and the official notification was issued by Medical Superintendent Dr Faryad Hussain.

Other members include Prof Dr Akif Dilshad (Gastroenterology), Prof Dr Khurram Saleem (Medical Unit III), Prof Dr Nazish Saqlain (Pathology), and Dr Adnan Masood (Additional MS).

The board assigned the task to conduct daily clinical evaluations of the mpox patient and submit regular reports to the MS regarding his condition, treatment progress and recovery status.

Dr Faryad Hussain instructed strict implementation of all infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols in the hospital.

Prof Atif and other members of the board who examined the patient declared his condition stable. He termed that the vitals of the patient normal.

“However, there is mild bacterial infection on some of the lesions and pus for culture sensitivity has been sent. Similarly, symptomatic antibiotics have been prescribed to the patient,” said Prof Atif, adding that the recovery of the patient was satisfactory.

Prof Dr Farooq Afzal emphasised that all healthcare professionals involved in the patient’s care must adhere to safety guidelines.

In line with the Punjab government’s policy, all medical services were being provided to the patient free of cost.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025