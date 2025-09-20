Cops extorting brick kilns booked in separate cases

SAHIWAL: Vehari Police registered separate cases against two policemen for impersonating Environmental Protection Department (EPD) inspectors and extorting money from brick kiln owners in the Dalan Bangla vicinity of Burewala.

Burewala Saddar police SHO Zubair Sindhu said a first information report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of Awais Nazir, a resident of Marzipura, Burewala, against both the suspects, Muhammad Irshad and Muhammad Zohaib.

The second FIR was registered against only Zohaib under the Punjab Arms Ordinance 1965, based on a complaint filed by ASI Muhammad Afzal. Zohaib was charged with having an illegal 9mm pistol and pointing to brick kiln owners when they demanded his identity as inspector EPD.

Reports said the suspects visited multiple brick kilns in the Dalan Bangla vicinity, falsely claiming to be EPD officials and collecting fines from their owners for not using zigzag technology.

Awais Nazir, a local brick kiln owner, stated that the policemen demanded Rs3,000, Rs5,000, and Rs5,000 from kiln owners, Ihtasham, Dilber, and Khalid Islam, respectively. When Awais objected to the illegal payments, Zohaib allegedly brandished a pistol.

The kiln owners then overpowered both men and called Rescue 15, leading to their arrest.

Syed Rameez Bokhari, SP Special Branch Sahiwal, told Dawn Irshad had been charge-sheeted and would face departmental inquiry. Presently, both policemen are in Burewala Police lock-up.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025