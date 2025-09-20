E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Outsourcing of schools, colleges opposed

Our Correspondent Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:59am

MARDAN: The student wing of Jamaat-i-Islami on Friday urged the provincial government to withdraw its decision to outsource colleges and schools; otherwise students would launch a protest movement.

Nazim Islami Jamiat Talaba, Mardan, Farooq Muhammad was speaking at a press conference held in Mardan Press Club. He said the government was using the shortage of students and staff as an excuse to privatise educational institutions.

He said the decision threatens closure of doors of education for students and urged the provincial government to withdraw its decision.

On the occasion, Mardan College nazim Waqas Anjum, city area nazim Farhan Mian, Mazhar Shah, Akmal Saleh, and Muhammad Hamza Yousafzai were also present.

Farooq Muhammad stated that Islami Jamiat Talaba Mardan would raise a strong voice against the government’s decision of outsourcing colleges and schools. He said all the stakeholders and student organisations in Mardan colleges are being contacted in this regard.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE TRAINING: The health department in collaboration with the National Institute of Health (NIH) and Centre for Disease Control (CDC) launched an initiative to strengthen the province’s emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

Officials said on Friday that the training brought together health professionals, technical experts, and representatives from key departments to build capacity for timely and coordinated responses to public health emergencies, disease outbreaks, and disasters.

Dr Muhammad Saleem, director Health Services KP and programme manager IDSR inaugurated the training.

He highlighted the importance of a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to public health emergencies, emphasising that rapid response is critical for effective intervention.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

