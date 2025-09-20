Uncertainty persists over Comsats rector appointment

ISLAMABAD: The appointment of a permanent rector at Comsats University Islamabad (CUI) has been delayed as the university has been operating on an ad-hoc basis since July 2023.

Last month, the university senate finalised three names, which were sent to the Prime Minister’s Office on August 29 for onward submission to the Presidency since the president in his capacity as Comsats chancellor is supposed to select one candidate for the rector post.

The position became vacant in July 2023 when the then rector, Dr Mohammad Afzal, resigned. Since then, the university has been run on an interim basis.

The year before, after a competitive process, Dr Shahid Munir was appointed rector; however, he did not take up the post as he preferred to join another university in Lahore.

The university senate, which met last month, finalised three names: Prof Dr Raheel Qamar, Prof Dr Mohammad Tufail, and Prof Dr Jamil Ahmed. In addition to approving these three candidates for the rectorship, the senate also approved the appointment of permanent deans for all faculties and formed a search committee to end the acting setup within the CUI system.

Acting rector continues despite term’s end; staff alleges students’ enrollment against merit

A dean has been appointed; however, the appointment of a new rector remains delayed. Last month, when the university senate approved the three names, faculty and staff welcomed the decision. The University Staff Welfare Association (USWA) issued a statement saying: “USWA welcomes the decisions taken in the Senate meeting of Comsats University Islamabad, as a long-awaited step towards restoring lawful governance and accountability at the institution.”

Some employees told Dawn that if there is any further delay in the appointment of a full-time rector, at least an interim rector should be appointed from amongst the deans, based on seniority.

The current interim rector of Comsats, Dr Sajid Qamar, who is dean of Sciences, was appointed to perform duties until a permanent appointment is made. However, his three-year term as dean ended on August 28, and a new dean has been appointed. Nevertheless, Dr Qamar is still serving as acting rector.

“A pro-chancellor/federal minister for science and technology interviewed all deans on 28 August 2025 to appoint one of them as acting rector. Yet, the notification of the new acting rector remains blocked, again due to high-level interference,” said a faculty member.

He alleged that a few students were enrolled against merit in the fall 2025 session, transferred from other campuses “on paper.” They noted that the merit standards at other campuses were significantly lower than those at CUI Islamabad, yet two students with lower percentages were enrolled.

When contacted, an official of the university said that, in accordance with rules, the university provides admission to students from other campuses if seats are available. “This is not new; every year, some students from other campuses join our main Islamabad campus,” he explained.

Meanwhile, a former employee of Comsats has written to the university chancellor contesting the orders regarding the three shortlisted names finalised by the senate.

He explained that last year, the search committee finalised three names, but one of those was not appointed as he did not join.

When contacted, an officer of the Ministry of Science and Technology said that the summary has been moved and soon a regular new rector will be appointed.

