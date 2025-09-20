Funeral prayers for Kashmiri leader offered in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD:Funeral prayers in absentia for Professor Abdul Ghani Bhat, former chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), were offered on Friday in different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and in the capital where political leaders and members of the Kashmiri community paid glowing tributes to the veteran pro-independence politician and academician.

In Islamabad, the prayers were held on an open ground in I-8 and attended by Kashmiri leaders from both sides of the Line of Control, including AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, senior APHC leaders Farooq Rehmani, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, Syed Yousuf Nasim, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Altaf Ahmed Bhat, Mir Tahir Masood and others, along with members of the Kashmiri community from the twin cities.

The prayers were led by Zahid Safi, a representative of Prof Bhat’s Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference in the APHC’s Pakistan chapter.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Haq lauded Prof Bhat’s lifelong struggle for the Kashmir cause, calling him “a great freedom fighter whose passing has created an irreplaceable void”.

He added that the deceased was not only a man of perseverance but also “an academy on the history of Kashmir who will be remembered for generations”.

Mr Saghar, acting president of Shabbir Shah’s Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), said Prof Bhat would be remembered for his “unmatched services to the just cause of Kashmir”.

He too described him as “a man of honesty and integrity whose lifelong struggle will continue to inspire coming generations of Kashmiris”.

In Muzaffarabad, funeral prayers were held at two places. One gathering took place at Manik Pehan refugee camp, attended by AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar and Pasban-i-Hurriyat chairman Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, among others.

Mr Akbar praised Prof Bhat as “a wise statesman and broad-minded intellectual who devoted his entire life to the inalienable right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people”.

Criticising India, he said New Delhi had set yet another cruel example by banning Prof Bhat’s funeral in Sopore, forcing the bereaved family to bury him in the dead of night.

“The occupying authorities laid siege to Sopore, placed political leaders under house arrest, and even barred participation in the funeral of an unarmed elderly leader — a dark blot on India’s so-called democracy,” he remarked.

He added that India was scared of the popular Kashmiri leadership and their sentiments, which was why it resorted to such repressive measures.

Mr Akbar urged the international community and the United Nations to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

The second gathering in Muzaffarabad was held in Upper Chattar under the aegis of Jamiat Ahle Hadith, where AJK Director Information Amjad Minhas represented the government.

Speakers at all gatherings eulogised Prof Bhat as a man of vision, a supporter of peaceful struggle, and a leader of the highest calibre who combined scholarship with political wisdom.

Prof Bhat had passed away in his hometown Sopore on Wednesday evening.

He was laid to rest the same night, amid restrictions that severely limited attendance at his burial.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025