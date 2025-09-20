E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Five killed, two injured in separate incidents in Attock

Our Correspondent Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 05:59am

TAXILA: Five people were killed, and two others were injured in a series of incidents across Attock.

In the first incident, a man killed his teenage daughter-in-law after burning her with acid in the Aminabad locality in Attock City Police limits.

Police sources said the family, originally from Bajur Agency, was living in a rented house and fled after the grim incident. The man tied his daughter-in-law to the bed and poured acid on her; she suffered severe burn injuries and died on the spot.

In a separate incident, a man gunned down his brother and injured his teenage niece over a land dispute in village Kalu Khurd, under Hazro Police station limits on Friday, police said.

Muhammad Aabid shot and killed his elder brother Muhammad Saleem and injured his daughter before fleeing. Authorities shifted the injured and deceased to the tehsil headquarters hospital.

Additionally, a 35-year-old man died after being accidentally hit by a bullet during an ongoing anti-rabies campaign in Chora Sharif.

Eyewitnesses report that volunteers were shooting at mad dogs when a bullet accidentally struck Noor Muhammad. He was taken to Jand Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Separately, a man died, and his friend was critically injured when a tractor hit their motorcycle on G.T. road near Attock.

Police said 17-year-old Shehryar and his 16-year-old friend Shoukat were riding when the tractor collided with them; Shehryar died on the spot, and Shoukat was critically injured.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy drowned in a stream near Dehri Lagal Dam near Attock on Wednesday.

Police report that 15-year-old Haider Kamal went bathing with friends when he drowned. Rescue 1122 officials retrieved his body after an hour of efforts and handed it over to the family for burial.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

