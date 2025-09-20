Italian envoy meets defence production minister

RAWALPINDI: Italian Ambassador Marilina Armellin on Friday called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Mohammad Raza Hayat Harraj in Rawalpindi, with both stressing the need to have regular exchange of high-level visits between both countries.

Mohammad Raza Hayat Harraj said Pakistan regards Italy as a friend and a reliable partner. He also said Pakistan deeply valued multi-faceted and trust-based close bilateral ties with Italy.

He appreciated the Italian Defence Industrial potential and its ability to address needs of the defence forces, emphasising that Pakistan had a lot of potential in the fields of energy and defence production with the possibility of joint venture.

The visiting dignitary thanked the honourable minister for sparing time and showed her government’s commitment to continue working with the government of Pakistan in all domains especially in defence domain.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025