Experts discuss smart tech policy for road safety

ISLAMABAD: The Project Road Safety initiative achieved a significant milestone by hosting an insightful and impactful national conference titled Leveraging Smart Technologies and Policy Interventions for Road Safety.

The event, organised by the Zaman Research Centre (ZRC) at the School of Sociology, Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, took place on Thursday.

The technology experts, researchers, representatives from various universities, academic and industry collaborators, and a large number of students attended. The Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, Professor Dr Niaz Akhtar, served as the guest of honour, says a press release.

The conference was structured into three main sessions. Associate Professor Dr Sadia, Director of the School of Sociology, inaugurated the event and commended the tireless efforts of Dr Mohammad Zaman and his team for completing the GCF-744 Road Safety project.

Hifza Irfan, senior researcher for the project, delivered an introductory presentation, outlining the project’s objectives.

Professor at FAST University, Dr Hammad Majeed, Islamabad, discussed innovative approaches to crowdsourcing data to identify irregularities in road surfaces. CEO of ADCR, Dr Omer Qureshi, delivered a compelling presentation on road crash investigations, emphasising that accurate investigations lead to effective preventive measures that save lives. Dr John Njenga Karugia from Humboldt University provided a comparative analysis of transportation modes across different parts of the world.

Six parallel sessions were held simultaneously across six venues, each focusing on a distinct topic and chaired by highly skilled experts.

The sessions explored AI-powered traffic management and infrastructure optimisation; sustainability of urban transport systems; measuring on-road air pollution to reduce vehicle carbon emissions; transportation and society; and lastly examined urban sprawl and its effects on road safety and traffic flow.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025