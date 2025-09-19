E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Asia Cup: India win toss, choose to bat first against Oman

Published September 19, 2025
Indian and Oman captains at the toss in Abu Dhabi on September. — X/BCCI
India won the toss and elected to bat first on Friday in their clash against Oman in the lead-up to the Pakistan encounter in the men’s Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi.

The Men in Blue rested pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in this dead-rubber clash against Oman.

India will face Pakistan next on Sunday. Pakistan captain Salman Agha said his team were ready to face India in the next round of the Asia Cup after last week’s group-stage match between the arch-rivals ended in acrimony when the Indian side refused to shake hands.

Pakistan beat the United Arab Emirates in their final Group A game on Wednesday to advance to the Super Fours stage, where they will also play two teams from Group B in a round robin format.

Pakistan and India could meet for a third time at the tournament if they both reach the September 28 final.

Pakistan and India advanced to the next stage from Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh qualified from Group B.

Sri Lanka face Bangladesh on Saturday in the first Super Fours fixture.

Sri Lanka, unbeaten so far, look dangerous while Bangladesh carry the underdog tag under skipper Litton Das.

Along with regional bragging rights, the Asia Cup serves as a build-up towards the T20 World Cup in February-March in India and Sri Lanka.

Teams:

Oman: Jatinder Singh (captain), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wicket-keeper), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, and Jiten Ramanandi

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Men's Asia Cup 2025
