ADVICE: AUNTIE AGNI

Dear Auntie,

I’m 28 years old and, if I’m being honest, I feel completely stuck. Everywhere I look, people my age are doing “big things” — building careers, buying homes, getting married or, at least, appearing to have their lives together. And then there’s me: no clear career path, no sense of success and this heavy feeling that I’ve fallen behind.

I keep comparing myself to others, which only makes me more hopeless. At this point, I don’t even know what direction to choose, let alone how to start moving. Am I doomed to stay lost or is there actually hope for someone like me to turn things around this late in the game?

Directionless

Dear Directionless,

Let’s get one thing out of the way… You are not ‘late to the game’, you are just living at your own pace and, despite what social media reels and LinkedIn updates are telling you, there is no universal timeline or path that everyone must follow. Some people peak at 25, others at 45, and still others do so well into their sixties. Truth be told, Auntie is still waiting to hit her peak. Life doesn’t come with a stopwatch and you are not falling behind.

The heavy feeling that you are describing often comes when you start comparing yourself to others. It’s like scrolling through someone’s reels and seeing the best parts of their lives while sitting in the sad puddle of your own supposed ‘life mistakes.’ Of course, it feels discouraging. But the thing is, success is not just about jobs, marriages or buying apartments. Success is also figuring out who you are, what lights your fire and then building your life around that.

Instead of pressuring yourself to ‘catch up’, begin by starting small. Take a step in a direction that sparks your curiosity. It could be something as small as taking a short course or volunteering in an area that interests you. The path will only become clearer when you start moving. If you keep standing still, it will just make everything look like it’s headed towards a dead end.

Also, don’t underestimate the importance of strengthening your resilience, as you move on your path. Sometimes, the most valuable thing you can do, while you are still in your twenties, is to strengthen your ability to bounce back from uncertainty and failure. The truth is that all of us — even those people who look very ‘together’ — have moments of doubt and fear. The difference is they keep showing up for themselves, especially on days when they are feeling down. You can do that too.

An important part of this journey is learning to trust. Trust that you are not broken. Trust that you can carve out your own way. Have faith that even if today feels uncertain, tomorrow can look completely different. Many people who now appear ‘together’ were once exactly where you are, wondering if they are on the right track and whether they would ever figure life out.

So, just know that you are not doomed. You are just wading through the messy middle and that’s where all the real beginnings happen.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is in crisis and/or feeling suicidal, please go to your nearest emergency room and seek medical help immediately.

Published in Dawn, EOS, September 21st, 2025