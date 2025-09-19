Pakistan set to chase South Africa’s daunting D/L adjusted 313 total in pre-World Cup ODI encounter

Pakistan are set to chase South Africa’s daunting 313-run total according to the Duckworth-Lewis method in their second one-day international (ODI) pre- Women’s World Cup ODI encounter in Lahore.

The rain-affected clash saw the Proteas’ innings get restricted to 46 overs after a disruption in play as the Pakistani bowlers had a forgettable day with the ball.

Opening batter Tazmin Brits continued her dominant run with the bat — notching up a mammoth unbeaten 171 in just deliveries.

Proteas skipper Laura Wolvaardt ably supported Brits with a hundred of her own as the two batters set up the third-highest Women-ODI opening partnership of all time of 260.

Diana Baig was the only Pakistan bowler to get wickets, ending up with figures of 2-45 off her five overs.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to bowl first in their second one-day international against South Africa in Lahore on Friday in the lead-up to the Women’s World Cup.

South Africa had sailed to an easy victory over Pakistan after chasing down a target of 256 to win by eight wickets in the first ODI of their series in Lahore on Tuesday.

