E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Vaccination of girls against cervical cancer to start next year

Ashfaq Yusufzai Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 10:23am

PESHAWAR: Health department has planned to start human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign to safeguard girls aging nine to 14 years against cervical cancer.

The director of expanded programme on immunisation, Dr Asghar Ali, told this scribe that free vaccination would start in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa next year in September. He said that HPV vaccine was safe as it was being administered to girls in many countries, including Muslim countries, and there was no report of complications.

He said that estimated three million girls would get free vaccination across the province during the campaign.

The EPI chief said that the vaccine would be imported from abroad through federal government for which the province would pay 50 per cent of its total cost and the rest would come from Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi). The provinces of Punjab and Sindh have already started the campaign while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will start it next year.

Health experts reject the notion that HPV causes infertility

Dr Ali said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had the services of more than 20,000 lady health workers and lady health visitors, who would immunise the target population. “These LHWs have already been working in the community and are known by people due to which the drive will go smoothly,” he added.

Gynaecologists at medical teaching institutions told this scribe that it was very good step by the government to provide free HPV vaccine to girls as cervical cancer killed 64 per cent of the affected women. They said that cervical cancer was not a common disease in the province. They said that sex workers were the most vulnerable group to the disease.

They rejected the impression that HPV caused infertility. They said that more than 150 countries were using the injections to safeguard women against cervical cancer that affected an estimated 5,000 persons in Pakistan annually. “It is total safe and effective and all eligible people should get it. It is now part of the EPI programme,” they said.

Health experts said that it was totally wrong that the vaccine caused infertility. The opportunity shouldn’t be missed as the ailment killed more than 3,000 women in Pakistan every year and vaccination was the only way to reduce mortalities.

“The government should scale up awareness regarding the efficacy of HPV so that people could receive them. We need to motivate parents, teachers, students and community elders to pave way for vaccination, otherwise, it will be taken as polio vaccination and people will feel hesitancy,” a senior gynaecologist told this scribe.

She said that unfounded propagation adversely impacted not only polio vaccination but people also showed unwillingness against vaccination during Covid-19. As Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would administer HPV for the first time, there was greater need to ensure its acceptability, she added.

Another gynaecologist at one of the medical teaching institutions in Peshawar told Dawn that they were examining girls in outpatients departments and were advising HPV to them. She termed the campaign by the government a blessing for girls.

“It (the vaccination drive) will also create awareness about cervical cancer and people will start thinking about the disease. It is third most common cancer among women that often goes undiagnosed,” she said.

The gynaecologist said that many people came to know about the disease when it reached third stage and patients turned to surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, which were very expensive and the survival chances were very dim, therefore, vaccination was the best option.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Floods and healthcare

Floods and healthcare

Zafar Mirza
Planning healthcare for flood-affected people requires not only medical services but also preventive, promotive and rehabilitative health services.

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...