MPC opposes outsourcing of govt educational institutions

SWABI: Leaders of various political and religious parties in a multi parties conference (MPC) here on Thursday demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to refrain from outsourcing government schools, declaring to resist any such move by the PTI government.

The MPC, participated by local leaders of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal and Pakistan People’s Party, Awami National Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Qaumi Watan Party, Jamaat-i-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Sami and various pressure groups, vehemently opposed the KP government’s move to initiate privatisation of the educational institutions in the province.

Despite invitation, none of the PTI leaders or ministers attended the conference.

Through a unanimously adopted resolution, the participants vowed to continue struggle against privatisation of government schools and colleges in the province.

Says education would become unaffordable

Maulana Fazal Ali, JUI-F central naib emir, said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide education facilities to youngsters.

“The PTI leaders only care about Imran Khan, PTI’s founder, and the rest of the people and youngsters have no importance for them,” said Maulana Ali who was KP education minister during the MMA government.

The privatisation of 4,500 schools and 56 colleges in the province was not acceptable at any cost and we would challenge this decision in a court, he said.

Salim Khan advocate, former provincial general secretary of ANP, said that they fully opposed the PTI’s government tactics to mislead the people about education of their children, no doubt that the poor class children get education in public sector schools and colleges and once they are privatised, education would become unaffordable for them.

Noor Islam, who contested general elections 2024 from the provincial assembly constituency, said that the Swabi MPC was a call for the entire KP to wake up and fight for education rights of the youngsters from a joint platform because the government did not care about their children.

The leaders of various other political parties, representatives of the local government, Ghafoor Khan Jadoon, former provincial food minister, Babar Salim, ex-MPA, JI leaders, leaders of the farmers community, tehsil mayors, members of various jirgas, leaders of teaching community, lawyers, pressure group members and JUI-F office-bearers also spoke on the occasion, calling upon the entire KP to launch a joint struggle for thwarting the unjust privatisation policy viz-a-viz government educational institutions.

TWO BODIES RECOVERED: The bodies of a woman and a seven-year-old girl were recovered from Pehur High Level Canal (PHLC) here on Thursday.

According to a Rescue 1122 official, they appeared to be mother and daughter. “Their bodies were trapped in Maini area in the canal net and on getting the information, they immediately reached the spot and recovered the bodies,” he said.

Later, the bodies were shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital Topi for postmortem and other legal formalities.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025