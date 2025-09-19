Awareness, coordinated response must to control dengue

PESHAWAR: A video link meeting, chaired by the commissioner Hazara, Fayyaz Ali Shah, was held to review the current dengue situation and the preventive measures being taken across the division.

All deputy commissioners and district health officers participated in the meeting.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the commissioner Hazara reviewed preparations and arrangements made in various districts and issued comprehensive directions to ensure effective measures.

He emphasised that all departments must adopt a coordinated and practical strategy to curb the spread of dengue and provide maximum relief to the public.

The commissioner stressed that regular indoor and outdoor fumigation campaigns must be ensured in all districts of Hazara division. He directed that deputy commissioners and district health officers should intensify public awareness campaigns through social media, print, and electronic media.

He said that open kutcheries (public gatherings) should be organised in hotspot areas under the chairmanship of the respective assistant commissioner or additional deputy commissioner along with health department representatives, delivering awareness sessions and practical demonstrations.

The commissioner Hazara reaffirmed his resolve that all relevant departments must put their full efforts into action, working in close coordination to effectively prevent the spread of dengue and safeguard the public health.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025