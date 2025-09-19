E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Awareness, coordinated response must to control dengue

Bureau Report Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 10:10am

PESHAWAR: A video link meeting, chaired by the commissioner Hazara, Fayyaz Ali Shah, was held to review the current dengue situation and the preventive measures being taken across the division.

All deputy commissioners and district health officers participated in the meeting.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the commissioner Hazara reviewed preparations and arrangements made in various districts and issued comprehensive directions to ensure effective measures.

He emphasised that all departments must adopt a coordinated and practical strategy to curb the spread of dengue and provide maximum relief to the public.

The commissioner stressed that regular indoor and outdoor fumigation campaigns must be ensured in all districts of Hazara division. He directed that deputy commissioners and district health officers should intensify public awareness campaigns through social media, print, and electronic media.

He said that open kutcheries (public gatherings) should be organised in hotspot areas under the chairmanship of the respective assistant commissioner or additional deputy commissioner along with health department representatives, delivering awareness sessions and practical demonstrations.

The commissioner Hazara reaffirmed his resolve that all relevant departments must put their full efforts into action, working in close coordination to effectively prevent the spread of dengue and safeguard the public health.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Floods and healthcare

Floods and healthcare

Zafar Mirza
Planning healthcare for flood-affected people requires not only medical services but also preventive, promotive and rehabilitative health services.

Editorial

Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...
Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...