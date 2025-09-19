Capital reports 24 new dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: As many as 24 new dengue cases were reported in Islamabad in a single day, bringing the total for the ongoing season surge to 554.

Out of these, 16 patients were hospitalised due to complications of dengue.

According to the Dengue Focal Person for Islamabad Capital Territory, Dr Mazhar, a total of 554 confirmed dengue cases have been recorded. Of these, 417 cases were from rural areas, while 137 cases were from urban regions.

“As part of the containment and vector control measures, 17,176 houses surrounding affected areas have been sprayed, and fogging activities have also been carried out to eliminate adult mosquitoes and prevent further transmission,” he said.

“A total of 12,493 positive mosquito breeding sites have been identified and successfully eliminated this month. In addition, 610,580 anti-dengue activities have been carried out as part of ongoing vector control and prevention efforts,” Dr Mazhar said.

