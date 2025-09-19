E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Girls from Talagang, Chakwal bag top positions in intermediate exams

Aamir Yasin Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 10:02am
Areej Shafqat Hayat, Ayesha Mushtaq, Iman Fatima
RAWALPINDI: Girl students from Talagang and Chakwal clinched the top positions in the Intermediate Examination 2025 conducted by the Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE).

According to the results announced by the board, the overall success rate was 54.12 per cent. The success rate of male students was 39.87 per cent, while that of female students was 62.4 per cent.

A total of 59,784 students enrolled for the intermediate examination 2025, out of which 58,940 appeared. Of them, 31,898 students passed the exams, while 26,904 failed. During the exams, 105 cases of cheating were registered, and 813 students remained absent.

As per the results, first position was clinched by Areej Shafqat Hayat with 1,148 marks from Punjab College for Women, Talagang. Second position was secured by Ayesha Mushtaq, also from Punjab College for Women, Talagang, with 1,139 marks, while third position went to Iman Fatima from Royal College of Sciences for Girls, Pindi Road, Chakwal, who scored 1,138 marks.

The main ceremony in honour of the position holders was held at Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi, with Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi as the chief guest.

The ceremony was also attended by members of provincial assembly (MPAs) Ziaullah Shah, Asma Abbasi, Rafat Abbasi, Tahira Mushtaq and Falak Sher, along with Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan.

BISE Rawalpindi Chairman Adnan Khan, Controller of Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan, officials of the education department, students and parents were also present in large numbers.

The position holders were presented with a guard of honour, and the federal minister for Railways awarded them medals and prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanif Abbasi said that the successful students and their parents deserve congratulations. He added that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was providing laptops and merit scholarships to students.

He said that reforms in the education sector are the top priority of the Punjab chief minister, while the credit for ensuring merit and transparency also goes to her.

The minister further said that the recent agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was a milestone.

“Our forces have made the country’s defence impregnable on every front and the credit for diplomatic successes goes to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif,” he said.

He also paid tribute to Chairman Board Muhammad Adnan Khan and his team for ensuring transparent and merit-based results.

He appreciated Punjab Education Minister Sikandar Hayat for his efforts to bring innovation to the education system and noted that development projects were also underway in educational institutions of Rawalpindi.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

